COLLINS SUNDAY writes about the suffering of inhabitants in an internally displaced persons camp who fled their communities after a crisis erupted in Nasarawa State The recent crisis which claimed about 20 Tiv farmers and displaced over 5,000 displaced across 12 communities in Lafia, Awe and Obi Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State has left







Source: Punch Newspaper

