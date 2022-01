Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 35-year-old man, Eluyera Wasiu, for conniving with his friend, Adeniyi Samuel, to kill his 29-year-old pregnant ex-wife, Bola Taiwo after two attempts of food poisoning. Our correspondent gathered that the suspect who had divorced his wife, married another one, but, later impregnated his former wife Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper