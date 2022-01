The Coalition of Northern Groups, on Monday, expressed sadness over the death of Kano politician and former candidate of the National Republican Convention on the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, describing him as a great statesman and mentor. The CNG in a condolence message issued by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper