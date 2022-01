Belgian Philippe Clement has been named as Monacos new coach, taking over from the sacked Niko Kovac, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday. Former Bayern boss Kovac was fired last week with the Principality side sixth in the table, 17 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain. The 2017 Ligue 1 winners were knocked out of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information