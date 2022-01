The Redeemed Christian Church of God on Tuesday confirmed the death of a Retired Deputy General Overseer of the church, Pastor Joseph Abiona. The PUNCH had reported that the 96-year-old retired DGO of the church passed on on Friday. RCCG Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, in a statement, said the funeral Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper