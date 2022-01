Suspected Fulani herdsman, armed and dressed in military uniform, on Sunday reportedly invaded a farming community, 2nd Abumere Ojigbelu Camp in the Ovia Northeast Local Government Area of Edo State. The marauders were said to have chased the villagers away taking over their farms, homes and properties. Some of the villagers who escaped are now Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information