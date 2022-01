Olu of Ayepe Olode, in Osun state, Oba Olajide Omisore, has passed away at the age of 90. Oba Omisore, who marked his 90th birthday in July, 2021, is the father of ex Osun deputy governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore. Announcing the passage of his father in a terse message obtained in Osogbo, Senator Omisore, said Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper