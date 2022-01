The Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide has berated the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over his silence on the agitation of stakeholders for the inauguration of a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission. The IYC President, Peter Igbifa, in a statement on Tuesday, wondered why Amaechi, who was hitherto known for his boldness in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper