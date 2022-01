Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has revealed that Nollywood star, Jim Iyke, paid him N4.8m to pull a stunt on the public and promote his movie, Bad Comments. This came after Iyke had revealed that he paid Maduagwu to beat him(Maduagwu) in a video that went viral last year. Iyke had in August 2021beat Maduagwu up Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper