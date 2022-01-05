JUST IN: Ladoja absent as 10 kingmakers endorse Lekan Balogun as Olubadan-elect

Ten members of the Olubadan-in-Council have endorsed the nomination of Lekan Balogun to become the next Olubadan of Ibadanland. However, former governor Rashidi Ladoja, who is the Osi Olubadan, was absent when the endorsement was done. The 10 members made the announcement after Balogun addressed a press conference at Mapo Hall on Wednesday to commiserate Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

