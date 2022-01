Five students and five officials of Dowen College linked to the death of a 12-year-old student of the college, Sylvester Oromoni, have been exonerated by the Lagos State Government. Also, cleared was Kingsley Otuaro, the manager of the school building in Lekki. The students cleared by the state government are 16-year-old Favour Benjamin, Edward Begue Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper