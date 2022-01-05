Magodo: How military gov took over our lands, allocated to eminent citizens Landlords





The Chairman of Shangisha Landlords Association, Adebayo Adeyiga, has narrated how a military governor of Lagos State, Air Commodore Gbolahan Mudasiru (now deceased) demolished their houses and took over their landed property in what is now known today as Magodo Phase 2 Estate area of Lagos State. According to Adeyiga, the then military governor in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information