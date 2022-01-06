The Defence Headquarters has frowned at the habit of wearing military uniforms and accoutrements for electioneering campaign posters by some politicians. The DHQ said campaign posters of some governors dressed in military camouflage uniforms are displayed in noticeable areas in their respective states. This is manifestly illegal and an abuse of the privilege of allowing Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today DHQ warns politicians against use of military uniforms at political events