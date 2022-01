The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission secured a total of 2,220 convictions across all its Commands in 2021. This is the highest conviction secured by the anti-graft agency since inception, a 127.5 per cent improvement from the 1,280 convictions recorded by the Agency in 2019. The figure, which emerged from a review of the Commissions Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

