A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State on Wednesday, endorsed the former spokesman of the Abubakar Atiku 2019 presidential campaign, Segun Sowunmi, as the partys governorship candidate in the state ahead of the 2023 election. The faction, however, rejected the governorship candidacy of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper