Sylvester Oromonis mother weeps over exoneration of Dowen College students, officials

The mother of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old boy allegedly beaten to death by fellow students of Dowen College, has cried out to God to avenge her son. This was after five officials and five students of Dowen College linked to Oromonis death were exonerated by the Lagos State government through the Director of Public Prosecution. Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

