How I struggled with breastfeeding, mental health after childbirth Singer MoCheddah

Nigerian singer, Modupe Olateru-Olagbegi, popularly known as MoCheddah on Friday detailed her struggle with breastfeeding and mental health after childbirth. The mother-of-one who welcomed her baby late last year noted that her mental and breastfeeding werent a great pair as a lactating mother. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, I struggled with my milk Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
