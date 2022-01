Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah were named on Friday as the three finalists for the FIFA Best Mens Player award, while Ballon dOr winner Alexia Putellas was nominated for the womens prize. Poland star Lewandowski won last years FIFA award but had to settle for second in the 2021 Ballon dOr voting behind Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

