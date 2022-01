Operatives of the South West Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, in Ogun State have arrested a 24-year-old Hussaini Abdulsalam for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Ijebu-Ode. The Field Commander of Amotekun in the state, David Akinremi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. Akinremi said the suspect, alongside another member of the gang, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper