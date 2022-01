Veteran actor, Pete Edochie, has hailed his last son and fellow actor, Yul, as the latter clocked 40 on Friday. Sharing a picture of his son on his Instagram page, the older Edochie wrote, The Last from my loins is 40 today. Happy 40th son, Yul Edochie. Loin, which represents an area around the lower Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper