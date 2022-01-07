Wear military uniforms for campaigns, risk prosecution DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has warned politicians against wearing military uniforms and accoutrements for their campaign posters. It accused some state governors of being guilty of this, noting that they were wearing military uniforms in their campaign posters and displaying them at strategic places. In a statement on Wednesday by the acting Director, Defence Information, Air Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

