The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun State said no fewer than 228 persons have died in various road accidents across the state in 2021. TRACE spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday. Akinbiyi explained that 831 crashes were recorded during the period under review. He said 713 motor vehicles







Source: Punch Newspaper

