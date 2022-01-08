Billiri killing not an attack on the community but farmer, herder clash Gombe govt





Gombe State Government has said the recent clash was between farmers and herders in Kolok Kwannin and Pandin Kude communities of Tal District in Billiri Local Government Area on 29th December 2021 claiming that eight lives were lost. Confirming this Commissioner for Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, Adamu Kupto, explained that the clash erupted between Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information