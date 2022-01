The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has expressed sadness over the death of 19 passengers who met their tragic fate on Thursday in a road accident that occurred on the Kano-Zaria Road. Buharis message is contained in a statement signed on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information