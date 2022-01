A traditional ruler in Ekiti State, Oba Adebanji Alabi of Ilawe-Ekiti, has cautioned Nigerian politicians to desist from acts of blackmail and foul play in their political activities. Oba Alabi, in a statement he issued on Friday in Ado-Ekiti by his Media Adviser, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, particularly cautioned politicians against blackmailing their counterparts aspiring for Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper