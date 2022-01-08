The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi has commiserated with the families and victims of Thursday road crash that occurred around Bagauda Law School, on Kano-Zaria expressway, which claimed 19 lives He also ordered his commanding officers to clamp down on commercial vehicle operators that failed to install the speed limiting device. According Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today FRSC boss condoles with Kano crash victims, orders clampdown on speed defaulters