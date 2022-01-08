South Africas ruling ANC marked its 110th anniversary Saturday in low-key fashion as the country reels from the devastating fire in parliament, last years deadly riots and emerging details of corruption. In the stands of a stadium in Polokwane, in northern Limpopo province, a few hundred party members sporting the African National Congress signature yellow, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Ramaphosa warns against destabilisation as ANC marks 110 years