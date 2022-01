The Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt said one of its lecturers, Tamunotonye Solomon has been suspended for three months over allegations of sexual harassment of female student. Recall that the lecturer, Solomon and the 200-level female student, Blessing Audu have traded words openly in the media, stating their side of the issue. While Blessing Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper