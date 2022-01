The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has advised the newly-wed daughter of the Education Minister, Fatima Adamu, and her husband to commit to a life-long union. This is as he congratulated the family of Adamu Adamu, who married off their daughter at a ceremony in Azare, Bauchi State, on Saturday. Buharis message is contained Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper