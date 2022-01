The founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, has said those behind the trending Mummy G.O hellfire memes sent gunmen after her. She said they have been at it for about eight years now and just recently decided to make use of social media to disgrace her. The Evangelist who spoke Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information