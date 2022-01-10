AFCON: Mendy in doubt for Senegal opener after contracting COVID-19





Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could miss Senegals opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations against Zimbabwe after he was among a new group of players to test positive for Covid-19. Mendy, captain Kalidou Koulibaly and forward Famara Diedhiou returned positive results Saturday during required tests 48 hours ahead of their tournament opener, the Senegalese Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information