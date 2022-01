The Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has re-arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Ismailia Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime. Mompha, who was arrested on Monday, is currently standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper