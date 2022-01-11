Tinubu: Adebanjo gives condition to recommend candidates for 2023 elections





Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday, said his group wont back any candidate for President in the 2023 general election until the current 1999 constitution is changed to reflect true federalism and regional autonomy. The 93-year-old statesman also said there is no big deal in the declaration by All Progressives Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

