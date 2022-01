Nnamdi Kanus Fundamental Rights suit pending before the High Court of Abia State has been set down for judgment on January 19, 2022. It will be recalled that the suit was heard and concluded on the merits on December 10, 2022, before Justice Benson Anya of the High Court of Abia State in Umuahia. The Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information