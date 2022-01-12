France backs ECOWAS sanctions against Mali

By
Headliners
-
21



President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France fully backed sanctions imposed by West Africas economic bloc against Mali after its military-dominated government delayed elections after a coup. We support this position, Macron, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, told reporters alongside visiting EU Council President Charles Michel. We are in complete solidarity with the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

