The Lagos State government has said it will henceforth sponsor FESTAC Music Festival which was initiated by the late singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan. Sound Sultan died on July 11, 2021, at the age of 44 after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma. Speaking at the third edition of the FESTAC Music Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information