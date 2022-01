MultiChoice Nigeria has appointed Atinuke Babatunde as the Academy Director, West Africa, MultiChoice Talent Factory. According to a statement by the firm on Tuesday, Babatunde succeeds Femi Odugbemi, who occupied the role between 2018 and 2021. In her new role, she is expected to drive the development of Nigerias creative industry through the MTF, an Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper