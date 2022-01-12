The Peoples Democratic Party has called on security agencies to invite leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress for questioning over their alleged connection with terrorists. The party said this is necessary following the Federal Governments declaration of bandits pillaging various parts of the country as terrorists. According to the PDP, the APC leaders need Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Terrorism: Invite APC leaders for questioning PDP to security agencies