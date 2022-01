Janny Sikazwe, the referee who blew up early for full-time twice during Malis win over Tunisia at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, suffered sunstroke, according to reports. Sikazwe was immediately rushed to the hospital after the match, according to French newspaper LEquipe. Amid these chaotic scenes, Janny Sikazwe was taken to hospital having suffered Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper