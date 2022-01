Former Ekiti State governors Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni, on Thursday, condemned the attack on the Peoples Democratic Party State Secretariat at Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. Fayose, while condemning the incident, urged the police to probe the attack, apprehend and prosecute the thugs and whoever sponsored them. The attack was Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper