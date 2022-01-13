INECs 20 million new-voter target shaky, 2.4 million registered





The intention of the Independent National Electoral Commission to register 20 million Nigerians before July, 2022 may have hit a brick wall as only 2.4 million Nigerians have completed their registration since the continuous voter registration began in June 2021. This represents 12 per cent of INECs projection. The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, had Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

