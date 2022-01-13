Victims of Delta collapsed church building recount experiences

By
Headliners
-
8



Some victims of the collapsed church building currently receiving treatment at the hospitals on Thursday shared their experiences. A one-storey building housing a branch of the Salvation Ministries had on Tuesday collapsed at Okpanam community in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. A father of two victims, Mr. Paul Wessey, told our Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

