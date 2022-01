The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has invited all the other 35 Governors to a very crucial meeting where pressing national concerns will be discussed. The meeting is slated for 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the NGF Secretariat in Abuja. The Head, Media Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper