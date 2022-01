The Olubadan-in-Council, a conclave of Ibadan High Chiefs, also known as kingmaker, on Saturday, cleared the air on the successor to the late Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1, who passed away on January 2. The kingmakers said they have collectively agreed that Senator Lekan Balogun should be appointed as the next Olubadan. The Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper