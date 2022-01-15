Katsina State on Saturday evening announced the immediate reopening of all filling stations and cattle markets earlier closed down on account of cattle rustling and banditry in the state. A statement on the directive signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Inuwa, was made public by his media spokesman, Abdullahi Yaradua on Saturday. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Insecurity: Katsina orders reopening of fuel stations, cattle markets