Insecurity: Katsina orders reopening of fuel stations, cattle markets

By
Headliners
-
10



Katsina State on Saturday evening announced the immediate reopening of all filling stations and cattle markets earlier closed down on account of cattle rustling and banditry in the state. A statement on the directive signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Inuwa, was made public by his media spokesman, Abdullahi Yaradua on Saturday. Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR