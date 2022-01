The Governor of Osun, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has stated that his administration will continue to sustain the system of participatory, inclusive and people-centred governance in the state. Oyetola, who opined that participatory and inclusive governance remains the best path towards the socioeconomic and political development of every given polity, saying that such has been the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper