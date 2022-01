Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle has shrugged off criticism of star striker Sebastien Haller and hopes the Ajax marksman will quickly find his best form at the Africa Cup of Nations. Haller disappointed in his side’s 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea having arrived at the tournament in Cameroon as one of the standout players of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information