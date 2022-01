FIVE Peoples Democratic Party aspirants in the 2022 Ekiti State governorship election have rejected Saturdays ward congress to elect three ad hoc delegates in each of the 177 wards in the state, saying the process was hijacked. The aggrieved aspirants are a former governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni; a former deputy governor in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information