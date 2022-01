The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Major Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has condoled the people of Ogbomoso over the death of their monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III. A statement issued on Saturday by NYSC Deputy Director (Press and Public Relations), Emeka Mgbemena, said its Director-General, Major Gen. Ibrahim, at Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper