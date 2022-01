The senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Tolu Odebiyi, has called for a probe into the circumstances that led to the death of five persons during the clash between farmers and herders in the Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state. Odebiyi demanded that a thorough investigation be carried out by the Police without further Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

